Short Interest in Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Expands By 10.8%

Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the October 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IRRHF shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Interroll from CHF 2,550 to CHF 2,395 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Interroll from CHF 2,720 to CHF 2,450 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Get Interroll alerts:

Interroll Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IRRHF opened at $2,342.00 on Thursday. Interroll has a 1-year low of $2,079.01 and a 1-year high of $2,342.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,112.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,927.79.

About Interroll

Interroll Holding AG provides products and services for internal logistics worldwide. It offers rollers, drives, conveyors and sorters, and pallet handling products. The company's products and solutions include rollers and wheels, power supplies, controls, conveyor modules, carton flow, stacker cranes, transfer cars, pallet flow, and smart pallet movers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interroll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interroll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.