Short Interest in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Drops By 12.2%

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the October 15th total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,221,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,600,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 7,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $459,320.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,174,280.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,221,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,600,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,785 shares of company stock worth $5,655,878 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 56,822 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at about $2,578,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 7.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 20.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 9,989 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 6.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.67. 1,244,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,992. Jabil has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $72.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.98.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jabil will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.63%.

Jabil declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

