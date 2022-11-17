Short Interest in Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Decreases By 12.6%

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,563,000 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the October 15th total of 14,373,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,308.6 days.

Juventus Football Club Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JVTSF opened at $0.26 on Thursday. Juventus Football Club has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.34.

About Juventus Football Club

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. operates as a professional football club in Italy. The company participates in national and international football competitions, as well as organizes matches. It is also involved in licensing television and media rights; sponsorship activities; direct retail, e-commerce, and brand licensing for the creation of products, as well as the marketing of additional services to fans; management of players' registration rights; sale of advertising space; and operation of a stadium and museum.

