Short Interest in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Decreases By 16.1%

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the October 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 330,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Price Performance

NYSE KRP traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.17. 295,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,565. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.57. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.46.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.28. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 47.75%. The business had revenue of $72.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.07 million. On average, analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimbell Royalty Partners

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.42%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.62%.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 29,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $509,832.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 612,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,629.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 29,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $509,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 612,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,629.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $44,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,501.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the third quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

