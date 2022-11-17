Short Interest in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Rises By 6.1%

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,760,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the October 15th total of 5,430,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Lightspeed Commerce

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 249.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,280,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,867 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the second quarter valued at about $42,356,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 212.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,478,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,508,000 after buying an additional 1,685,608 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the second quarter valued at about $23,058,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,616,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,720,000 after acquiring an additional 968,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE LSPD traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $16.02. 76,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.01. Lightspeed Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $69.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

LSPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

