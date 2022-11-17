Short Interest in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Drops By 11.7%

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the October 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 166,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.
FIZZ traded down $1.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,905. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 1.09. National Beverage has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $62.13.
National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $318.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.60 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 48.49% and a net margin of 12.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that National Beverage will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIZZ. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 47,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
