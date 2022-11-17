Short Interest in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Declines By 11.6%

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the October 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Pathward Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Pathward Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pathward Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pathward Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CASH traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.73. 2,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,793. Pathward Financial has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $65.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Pathward Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Pathward Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pathward Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Pathward Financial by 19.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,507 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pathward Financial by 27.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

Further Reading

