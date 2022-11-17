Short Interest in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Increases By 5.1%

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 681,100 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the October 15th total of 647,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

DSGX has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 140.6% during the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 8,814.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DSGX traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $73.18. The company had a trading volume of 251,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,360. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 69.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.68. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $56.19 and a 12-month high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $123.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.72 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

