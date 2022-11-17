Short Interest in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Rises By 7.2%

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,410,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the October 15th total of 29,310,000 shares. Approximately 15.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on GAP from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GAP from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on GAP from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on GAP from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at GAP

In other news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 11,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $124,418.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,008.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

GAP Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of GAP by 94.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 424,796 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 205,966 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of GAP by 9.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 240,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 20,191 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of GAP by 58.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of GAP by 35.7% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 91,006 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 23,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of GAP by 105.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 16,050 shares in the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPS stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.71. 12,983,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,626,620. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.80. GAP has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $25.42.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that GAP will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. GAP’s payout ratio is -59.41%.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Articles

