Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Price Target Cut to C$14.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance

LWSCF traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $8.62. 6,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

