Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,809 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Salesforce by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 156,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,264,000 after buying an additional 28,461 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 28,484 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Salesforce to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.29.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,320.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,602. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 120,231 shares of company stock worth $19,103,070 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $4.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.31. The company had a trading volume of 66,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,117,339. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.70. The stock has a market cap of $150.31 billion, a PE ratio of 277.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.04 and a 1-year high of $309.90.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

