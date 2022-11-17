Sigma Planning Corp Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,774 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.1% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 89.9% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $174.01. 35,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,664,326. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $199.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 51.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Citigroup dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.70.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

