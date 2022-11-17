Sigma Planning Corp Has $3.91 Million Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,094 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.25. 311,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,806,180. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.58. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

