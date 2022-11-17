Sigma Planning Corp Has $4.18 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071,255 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,669 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,257,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,995,000 after purchasing an additional 282,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,871,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

VBR stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,379. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.43. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $184.71.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.