Sigma Planning Corp Has $4.18 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071,255 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,669 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,257,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,995,000 after purchasing an additional 282,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,871,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %
VBR stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,379. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.43. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $184.71.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
