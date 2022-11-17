Sigma Planning Corp Has $5.75 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,039 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in CVS Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in CVS Health by 22.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 212,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $21,472,000 after acquiring an additional 39,001 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 5.5% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 126,823 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,836,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 79.4% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 61,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after buying an additional 27,315 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,291,017. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.80. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $124.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.62%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.86.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

