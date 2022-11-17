Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $55,029,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 425,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,632,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,756,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,925,000 after acquiring an additional 315,772 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VIG traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,668. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $172.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.54.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

