Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stephens to $175.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Signature Bank to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $244.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $286.00 to $228.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $227.50.

Signature Bank Price Performance

SBNY stock opened at $131.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $129.96 and a 52-week high of $374.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.66.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signature Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 132,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,056,000 after buying an additional 69,194 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Articles

