Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director Nina Richardson Sells 1,351 Shares

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) Director Nina Richardson sold 1,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of SLAB traded down $2.41 on Thursday, reaching $138.72. 30 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,920. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 83.02 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.98. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.44 and a 52-week high of $211.98.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Institutional Trading of Silicon Laboratories

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 975.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 94.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 99.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLAB. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $161.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.