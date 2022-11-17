Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Director Yikang Liu Sells 3,833 Shares

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) Director Yikang Liu sold 3,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.66, for a total transaction of C$14,028.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$319,027.56.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SVM traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, hitting C$3.61. 53,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,694. The company has a market capitalization of C$637.41 million and a PE ratio of 27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.35. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a one year low of C$2.74 and a one year high of C$5.75.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$67.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$78.04 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvercorp Metals Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

SVM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interests in the Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; Kuanping project located in Sanmenxia City, Shanzhou District, Henan Province, China; and La Yesca project located in northwest of Guadalajara, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.