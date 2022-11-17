SingularityNET (AGIX) Market Cap Reaches $45.56 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 17th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.0406 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $45.56 million and $756,291.07 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,813.93 or 1.00004571 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010640 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005292 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036819 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00042851 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005852 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021680 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00237146 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,214,799,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,121,133,421 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,214,799,455.2394464 with 1,121,133,421.4519937 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.04233906 USD and is up 3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $2,297,268.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

