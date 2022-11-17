Sirona Biochem (CVE:SBM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.11

Shares of Sirona Biochem Corp. (CVE:SBM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 71057 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.60. The firm has a market cap of C$31.47 million and a P/E ratio of -7.81.

Sirona Biochem Corp., a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company, develops and sells cosmetic and pharmaceutical active ingredients in Canada and France. Its programs include cosmetic skin lightener and diabetes drug; and other projects include the development of an anti-aging/cell protection library, novel anti-wrinkle compound, and anti-viral program.

