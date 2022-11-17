Sit Investment Associates Inc. Buys 315,830 Shares of Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) by 262.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 436,353 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,830 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 261.9% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 310,262 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 224,528 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,198 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 109,649 shares during the period.

Shares of Pioneer High Income Fund stock opened at $6.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.98. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $10.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

