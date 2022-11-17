Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 752,554 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 57,649 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIO. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 222,889 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 21,346 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,170 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 27,880 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $819,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 444,753 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 255,047 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,361 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 8,594 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

HIO stock opened at $3.91 on Thursday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

