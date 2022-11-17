Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $3.48 Million Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 261.3% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 310.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 153.6% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Insulet during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Insulet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.62.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $299.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $253.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.77. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1,246.83 and a beta of 0.79. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.00 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.98.

In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,558 shares of company stock valued at $8,463,481. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

