Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $4.26 Million Holdings in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned approximately 2.68% of The New America High Income Fund worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in The New America High Income Fund by 44.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 11.1% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 19.0% during the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 14,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 7.1% during the second quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 43,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Get The New America High Income Fund alerts:

The New America High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HYB opened at $6.86 on Thursday. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average of $7.08.

The New America High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About The New America High Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.

(Get Rating)

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.