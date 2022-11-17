Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,555,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,168,000 after acquiring an additional 208,659 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.9% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,017,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,764,000 after acquiring an additional 521,105 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,812,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,418,000 after acquiring an additional 236,079 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 11.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,204,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,818,000 after acquiring an additional 124,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,089,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,572,000 after acquiring an additional 181,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE:DAR opened at $72.60 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.71 and a 1 year high of $87.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DAR. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

