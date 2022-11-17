Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 22,702 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,702 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MYI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 0.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 236,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 28.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.33. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $14.90.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.