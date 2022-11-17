Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 22,781 Shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,781 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPZ. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $641,000.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

TPZ opened at $13.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.38. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $14.99.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%.

In other Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund news, Director Conrad S. Ciccotello acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $29,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,193 shares in the company, valued at $80,013.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

