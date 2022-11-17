Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 31,900 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,775 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 31,900 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of InMode worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of InMode during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 229.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. 54.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INMD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on InMode in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InMode presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $37.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.36. InMode Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $96.10.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

