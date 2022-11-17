Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 53,972 Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 251,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 53,972 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DSM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the second quarter worth $50,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the second quarter worth $84,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter worth $93,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 6.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 68.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DSM stock opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average is $6.18. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $8.42.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Cuts Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

