Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group to $39.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. William Blair downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.58.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of SIX stock traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $21.83. 37,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,901,298. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $16.83 and a one year high of $47.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 2.20.

Insider Activity at Six Flags Entertainment

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

In other news, CFO Gary Mick acquired 4,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $95,398.75. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 34,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,898.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Gary Mick acquired 4,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $95,398.75. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 34,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,898.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $9,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,625,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,254,175 shares of company stock valued at $29,348,399. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $636,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 123.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 73,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 40,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.