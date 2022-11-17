Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating) were down 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.95 and last traded at $10.95. Approximately 128 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.30.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain finance, and business services; and investor services.

