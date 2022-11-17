Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $125.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $123.00 to $96.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.45.

SWKS opened at $91.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $165.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.14 and a 200 day moving average of $98.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 11.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 280.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 19,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 733.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

