Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.99

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 1201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Slam Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86.

Institutional Trading of Slam

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Slam by 295.8% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Slam by 97.0% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Slam during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Slam during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Slam by 29.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 71.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Slam

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

