Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNSC) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNSC – Get Rating) were up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.36 and last traded at $27.10. Approximately 66,887 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,002% from the average daily volume of 6,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.84.

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.03.

