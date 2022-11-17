Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM – Get Rating) rose 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 140,596 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 94,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

Smart Share Global Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of $205.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99.

Get Smart Share Global alerts:

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Smart Share Global had a negative return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $103.09 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Smart Share Global Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Smart Share Global stock. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Smart Share Global Limited ( NYSE:EM Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,810,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,000. Smart Share Global makes up 0.1% of Carlyle Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Carlyle Group Inc. owned 1.83% of Smart Share Global as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Share Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Share Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.