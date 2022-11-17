Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM – Get Rating) rose 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 140,596 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 94,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.
The company has a market cap of $205.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99.
Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Smart Share Global had a negative return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $103.09 million for the quarter.
Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.
