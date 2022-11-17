Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp decreased its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,794 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 134.6% during the second quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 148,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,716,000 after buying an additional 85,460 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 629.7% in the 2nd quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC now owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 15,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research cut Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Snowflake from $184.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Snowflake from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Snowflake from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.68.

Snowflake Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:SNOW traded down $4.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $149.64. The stock had a trading volume of 116,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,607,499. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.02. The company has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of -71.04 and a beta of 0.86. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,599 shares of company stock worth $669,710. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

