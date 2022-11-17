Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Shares Up 8.5%

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Rating) rose 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 178,469 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 120,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Sokoman Minerals Stock Up 10.6 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.33 million and a P/E ratio of -4.61.

Sokoman Minerals Company Profile

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, focuses on exploring mineral properties in Canada. The company's primary focus is its portfolio of gold projects that include Moosehead, Crippleback Lake, and East Alder located in Central Newfoundland Gold Belt; and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project in north-central Newfoundland.

