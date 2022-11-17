SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Holdings Decreased by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $5,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 3,681 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $306,884.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 540,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,028,220.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $698,343.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,271,546.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director More Avery sold 3,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $306,884.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 540,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,028,220.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,178 shares of company stock worth $4,882,373 in the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $352.00 to $344.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $306.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.29.

SEDG traded up $7.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $296.93. 28,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 142.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.17. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $190.15 and a one year high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

