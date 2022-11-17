Songbird Price Tops $0.0130 on Top Exchanges (SGB)

Songbird (SGB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. One Songbird token can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Songbird has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. Songbird has a market cap of $129.51 million and approximately $798,518.50 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.74 or 0.00570978 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,934.48 or 0.29739356 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Songbird Token Profile

Songbird’s genesis date was September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. Songbird’s official website is flare.xyz. Songbird’s official message board is flare.xyz/blog. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Songbird

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird is the Canary network for Flare, it will have two distinct phases. Prior to the launch of Flare, Songbird will be instrumental in the continued testing of the Flare Time Series Oracle, the StateConnector and F-Asset systems and the network architecture. The FTSO and F-Asset protocols will be live on Songbird with F-Assets generated from the underlying tokens. This will improve the security, stability and credibility of the ultimate launch of Flare.Songbird has its own token, Songbird ($SGB), which was distributed once only and in the same ratio to all the same recipients of the FLR distribution.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using US dollars.

