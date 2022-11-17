South Pacific Resources Ltd (SPB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on December 13th

South Pacific Resources Ltd (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

South Pacific Resources has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 34.8% annually over the last three years. South Pacific Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 70.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect South Pacific Resources to earn $2.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.3%.

South Pacific Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

SPB stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.71. The stock had a trading volume of 411,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,687. South Pacific Resources has a 1-year low of $38.93 and a 1-year high of $107.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On South Pacific Resources

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of South Pacific Resources by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of South Pacific Resources by 1,012.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of South Pacific Resources by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of South Pacific Resources by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of South Pacific Resources by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of South Pacific Resources from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of South Pacific Resources from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of South Pacific Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of South Pacific Resources from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of South Pacific Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

South Pacific Resources Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

