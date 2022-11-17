Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.67.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $65.28 on Monday. Southwest Gas has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $95.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.22%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Gas in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Gas in the second quarter valued at $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 95.9% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 143.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 34.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

