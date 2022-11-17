S&P Equity Research Analysts Give Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) a $29.50 Price Target

S&P Equity Research set a $29.50 price target on Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALLY. Compass Point cut shares of Ally Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ally Financial from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.42.

Ally Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ALLY opened at $27.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.67. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $53.83.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ally Financial

In other news, Director Marjorie Magner acquired 2,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,190.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ally Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 25.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 130,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Articles

