SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Shares Acquired by Quantitative Advantage LLC

Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2,366.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after purchasing an additional 267,230 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 110,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,906,000 after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 995.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 17,073 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 199.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 51,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QUS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.74. The company had a trading volume of 786 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,686. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $131.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.92.

