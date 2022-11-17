SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by O Dell Group LLC

O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 11.2% of O Dell Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. O Dell Group LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $31,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,856,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,956,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,166,000 after acquiring an additional 92,324 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.55. The stock had a trading volume of 18,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,425. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.15. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

