SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by O Dell Group LLC

O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 11.2% of O Dell Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. O Dell Group LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $31,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,856,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,956,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,166,000 after acquiring an additional 92,324 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance
Shares of SDY traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.55. The stock had a trading volume of 18,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,425. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.15. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.