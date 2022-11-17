Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $219.29

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 219.29 ($2.58) and traded as high as GBX 230 ($2.70). Spire Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 225.50 ($2.65), with a volume of 186,623 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPI shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.53) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 347 ($4.08) to GBX 341 ($4.01) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 310 ($3.64) to GBX 305 ($3.58) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 301.50 ($3.54).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 219.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 224.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £907.03 million and a PE ratio of 11,225.00.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

