Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin Sells 37,200 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,448,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,638.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 11th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $62.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -70.58 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.27. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $139.75.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 95.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,063,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,779,000 after buying an additional 519,059 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 371.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 510,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,629,000 after buying an additional 401,901 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,273,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 15.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,388,000 after buying an additional 363,381 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 40.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,229,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,374,000 after buying an additional 351,372 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
