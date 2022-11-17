Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin Sells 37,200 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,448,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,638.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $62.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -70.58 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.27. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $139.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 95.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,063,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,779,000 after buying an additional 519,059 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 371.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 510,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,629,000 after buying an additional 401,901 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,273,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 15.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,388,000 after buying an additional 363,381 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 40.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,229,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,374,000 after buying an additional 351,372 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

