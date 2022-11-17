SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Bought by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 214,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,948 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $12,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 72.7% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 156,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 65,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 35.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 114,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 29,781 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 38,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 10.0% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 22,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.7% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,205,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,231,000 after acquiring an additional 337,606 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.77. 18,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average is $56.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.45. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $84.85.
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.
