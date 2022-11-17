SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) COO Sells $78,300.00 in Stock

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,972.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steward John Beckman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 10th, Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of SSR Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $76,464.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of SSR Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $76,680.00.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.26. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $24.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SSRM shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on SSR Mining from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on SSR Mining from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

