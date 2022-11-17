ssv.network Trading Up 18.3% Over Last 7 Days (SSV)

ssv.network (SSV) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One ssv.network token can currently be purchased for $10.09 or 0.00060545 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ssv.network has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar. ssv.network has a market capitalization of $100.89 million and $8.36 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ssv.network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.70 or 0.00569760 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,932.64 or 0.29677889 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ssv.network Token Profile

ssv.network’s launch date was August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. ssv.network’s official website is ssv.network. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @blox_staking. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ssv.network is medium.com/bloxstaking.

Buying and Selling ssv.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Shared Validators (SSV) is a secure and robust way to split a validator key for ETH staking between non-trusting nodes, or operators. A unique protocol that enables the distributed control and operation of an Ethereum validator. The key is split in such a way that no operator must trust the other to operate, a certain amount can go offline without affecting network performance, and no operator can take unilateral control of the network. The result is decentralization, fault tolerance, and optimal security for staking on EthereumSSV was first discussed in 2019 by Ethereum Foundation (EF) researchers Aditya Asgaonkar and Carl Beekhuizen in a theoretical paper focused on mechanisms to protect against potential modes of validator failure. Over the next year, the research group formed to include contributions from EF researcher Dankrad Feist, Collin Myers from Consensus, and Mara Schmiedt from Coinbase. In 2020, Blox Staking joined forces with the project team and a staking community grant was awarded from the EF to develop the first audited implementation of a SSV configuration. Development efforts are led internally by Blox Staking, with many contributions from the community and open public testnets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ssv.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ssv.network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ssv.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ssv.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ssv.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.