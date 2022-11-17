ssv.network Trading Up 18.3% Over Last 7 Days (SSV)

ssv.network (SSV) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One ssv.network token can currently be purchased for $10.09 or 0.00060545 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ssv.network has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar. ssv.network has a market capitalization of $100.89 million and $8.36 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002658 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.70 or 0.00569760 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000232 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,932.64 or 0.29677889 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000076 BTC.
ssv.network Token Profile
ssv.network’s launch date was August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. ssv.network’s official website is ssv.network. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @blox_staking. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ssv.network is medium.com/bloxstaking.
Buying and Selling ssv.network
